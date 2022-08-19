Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan for lower, simpler fares has been brought forward a year by Mayor Andy Burnham and Greater Manchester’s leaders to help ease the current cost-of-living crisis.

It will save bus passengers around 50 per cent on some journeys and dozens of different ticket types are set to be available with costs varying by operator.

It will provide certainty over the cost of travel for more than two thirds of people in the city-region concerned about the cost-of-living crisis.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “The introduction of lower, simpler fares across our bus network signifies the biggest shake-up of our bus system in close to 40 years and comes at a critical time.

“Hundreds of thousands of households across Greater Manchester are deeply worried about money, with fears of even higher bills just around the corner.

“As the most used form of public transport, with around 2.5m trips every week across the city-region, introducing lower fares for bus passengers is the best way we can help the most people with the cost of travel right now.

“Coupled with the extension of Our Pass, which provides free travel for 16 to 18 year olds, we are taking steps to make an immediate and tangible difference to people’s lives by putting money back into their pockets.

“While this is the right thing to do, we cannot at this point guarantee that this new fare structure will be permanent.

"It will be reviewed annually, but the more that people use the buses, the more likely it is that we will be able to sustain it.”

The move to lower fares is supported by Government funding through the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The mayor and leaders have agreed to carry out an annual review of the new fare structure to ensure that it is financially sustainable.

Mayor Burnham added: “Bringing our buses back under public control is an essential step towards creating the Bee Network – our vision for a London-style integrated transport system.

"When fully operational in 2025, we will extend the daily cap on fares to cover bus and tram.

"But we will only be able to make the Bee Network what we all want it to be if people support public transport by committing to use it as it improves.

“That’s why I’m today urging everyone in Greater Manchester to get on board with this crucial journey for our city-region to a better transport system.”

From September 4, an adult single bus ticket within Greater Manchester will cost no more than £2, with a child ticket single set to cost no more than £1.

All day travel in Greater Manchester across any bus operator will cost no more than £5 for an adult and £2.50 for a child.