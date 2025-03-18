In the last five years, Wigan Council has paid out more than £250k in compensation following injury claims made against it for pavement falls.

Accident Claims Advice obtained figures through Freedom of Information requests showing that 170 claims for pedestrian accidents have been lodged against the local authority since 2020.

Councils have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths.

An important part of this is ensuring the land under their control is properly maintained. If they fail to do this, pedestrians can be put at risk, and the council could be sued for injury compensation.

For example, if a local council fails to repair a pathway with a cracked surface or loose paving slabs, this can cause trips or falls, which can lead to painful, long-lasting injuries.

Of the 170 pedestrian accident claims against Wigan Council, only 29 were settled with compensation, highlighting a large disparity.

Some 35 claims were made against the council in 2020, the third highest number over the past five years.

A year later, this number increased to 44 claims.

The council has experienced a drop in claims over the past year, with a total of 23.

Accident Claims Advice also learnt how much Wigan Council has paid out to successful pedestrian accident claims since 2020.

The council has paid out a total of £279,956.72 over the past five years, with the highest amount coming in 2022, standing at £104,132.76.

The Highways Act 1980 places a duty of care on local authorities to maintain many of the public highways within its boundaries.

The legislation requires a good system for regularly assessing roads and another system for repairing any defects identified.

There are many causes for pedestrian accidents, ranging from uneven surfaces to manhole and pothole defects, which can cause injuries such as sprained ankles and broken bones.

Wigan Council revealed the most frequent causes of pedestrian accident claims that were made against them.

Footway defects were the most common claims, lodged 112 times, followed by carriageway defects, which saw 39 claims submitted.

JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: “These accidents are often caused by preventable factors, such as poorly maintained roads and pavements or inadequate signage and lighting.

“It is vital that councils are held accountable for their negligence in these cases.

"Victims of these accidents may face extensive medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and loss of income.

“The claims that are lodged against councils not only help victims secure the financial compensation they need but also serve as a crucial step towards ensuring that local authorities maintain safer pedestrian environments."

Julie Middlehurst, Wigan Council’s assistant director – infrastructure and regulatory services, said: “The maintenance of our highways and the safety of our residents is a major priority and, as recommended by the Well-managed Highway Infrastructure code of practice, the council takes a risk-based approach to identifying and repairing defects.

“This includes a robust Highways Safety Inspection programme based on the appropriate risk, functionality or usage of highways. Over the past four years, 100 per cent of inspections have been completed within their target time, while 92 per cent of repairs have also been completed on schedule.

“This high level of performance has seen Wigan Council continually recognised as one of the best performers within highway maintenance by the Association of Public Service Excellence.

“Meanwhile, our Highways and Insurance teams work collaboratively to defend against claims, maintain standards and protect the public.”