Wigan double yellow lines so short "you'd struggle to park a pogo stick on them"

Questions have been asked whether the “no parking” lines are among the shortest in the country.

They do of course serve a legal purpose and had the council not put them at the junction of Wallgate and Great George Street and then an idiot motorist decided to park up in such a precarious position, they couldn’t be prosecuted.

The Wallgate and Great George Street junction where the minuscule double-yellow lines have appeared

But what is one of the final touches to the revamped highway between the town centre and pier development, has given both drivers and pedestrians a chuckle.

Daniel Liptrot from Worsley Mesnes said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the lines.

"You’d struggle to park a pram or even a pogo stick on there.

"The guy who painted them must have had a smile on his face when he completed his work.”

Surely one of the shortest "no parking" stretches in the country

Jean Darbyshire from Standish Lower Ground added: "It does look ridiculous that they bothered to waste paint on such a tiny piece of Tarmac.

"Surely no-one in their right mind would park there anyway.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “These double yellow lines apply to the side street, Great George Street, up to the junction with Wallgate, and are short because regulations do not permit double yellow lines to be painted through the area between the pedestrian crossing studs.