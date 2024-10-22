Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Wigan are being urged to take extra care and look out for pedestrians and other road users over the winter months as darker nights make for more danger on our roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday October 17 a projection was beamed onto the Central Library in Manchester city centre as part of the Invisible? I'mvisible campaign launched by Safer Roads Greater Manchester aimed at reducing the number of pedestrians harmed on the roads.

The projection showed six people of varying ages who are at first difficult to see before coming into view below the campaign slogan, reinforcing the message that drivers should take extra caution when driving at night as it can be harder to see people in the dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the clocks go back, higher volumes of pedestrian casualties are recorded during darker months between October and February, with the highest number of incidents in Greater Manchester recorded in October and December.

The invisible i'mvisible campaign

Between October 2022 and February 2023, 104 pedestrians were killed or seriously injured across the city-region.

From 2021 to 2023, between October and February, more than half (53.2 per cent) of serious pedestrian injuries and over two thirds (66.7 per cent) of pedestrian deaths took place when it was dark.

Additionally, for those travelling in cars, 63.8 per cent of serious injuries and 85.7 per cent of deaths happened in the hours of darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt Gareth Parkin of Greater Manchester Police’s Specialist Operations branch

During this same period, the highest number of pedestrian casualties during darker months were recorded in Manchester (186), Wigan (62) and Salford (48).

Research has shown that children, young people and the elderly are more likely to be involved in serious collisions.

Peter Boulton, TfGM’s Network Director for Highways, said: “As the clocks go back from October and the weather worsens over winter, we want to remind all road users, but particularly drivers, to be extra careful when travelling at night.

“Visibility is reduced on and alongside roads in the evenings, and historically we have seen an increase in road traffic collisions, and resulting casualties, during the winter months.

“We want to avoid as many collisions as possible so we can keep everyone safe, so I’d urge all drivers to take extra care, stay alert and look out for pedestrians in the dark.”

To help everyone stay safe this winter, drivers can follow some simple rules:

Look carefully: It can be tricky to see people in the dark, so look out for unexpected movements.

Watch your speed: Don’t be in a rush. and be ready to stop quickly and safely.

Stay alert: Take extra care around schools and areas where people live, shop or go out. Don’t drive if you’re too tired.

Check your vehicle: Keep your windows and mirrors clean and clear of condensation and frost. Make sure all your lights are working and you’re using them correctly.

Be patient: Give people the time they need to cross the road at junctions and crossings.

In addition, under changes in January 2022 to the Highway Code, drivers at a junction should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers must give way to pedestrians waiting to cross a zebra crossing, and pedestrians and cyclists waiting to cross a toucan crossing.

Supt Gareth Parkin of Greater Manchester Police’s Specialist Operations branch added: “As the nights become darker, we are reminding those who use the road network to ensure they drive right.

“It’s particularly important for those driving carry as they naturally carry a heightened risk to others when weather conditions and visibility worsens.

“Take your time, make sure you can see though your windows properly and dip your lights to prevent dazzling others. Simple steps like this can save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a team we will continue to patrol the network to target those intent on being careless as their actions can have devastating consequences.

“The aim of our enforcement is to also educate and make sure everyone can travel safely.”