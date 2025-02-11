Wigan major road closures: six for motorists to be aware of

By Will Grimond
Published 11th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network in the coming weeks.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M58 until 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their scheduleplaceholder image
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6 until 5am February 12, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 9pm February 11 to 5am February 13, slight delays: M6 northbound, junction 26 - lane closure for signs - erection.

M6, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 23 - lane closure for signs - erection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M6, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 26 - lane closure for signs - erection.

M6, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 19, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice