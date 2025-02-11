Wigan's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58 until 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6 until 5am February 12, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 9pm February 11 to 5am February 13, slight delays: M6 northbound, junction 26 - lane closure for signs - erection.

M6, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 23 - lane closure for signs - erection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 26 - lane closure for signs - erection.

M6, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 19, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.