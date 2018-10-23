Wigan rail travellers urged to check before journey

Passengers travelling between Wigan and Southport are being urged to check before they travel as essential maintenance work at a level crossing in Parbold will affect journeys from next week.

Parbold level crossing will be closed for eight days, between 28 October and 4 November, so Network Rail engineers can replace life-expired equipment to help keep the crossing safe for years to come.

The essential work is part of the national Railway Upgrade Plan, creating a better railway for Britain.

Passengers will still be able to travel by train but it will be a reduced service between Wigan and Southport. They should check www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest information.

During the work, a clear diversion will be in place for vehicles. Pedestrians will be able to cross the railway using the nearby subway. For those with mobility issues, a level crossing attendant will be on hand 24 hours a day to provide assisted access for those unable to use the stepped subway.

Darren Watts, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “This is essential work to keep this level crossing safe for passengers and users for years to come. To complete it as quickly and safely as possible, the crossing will be closed for eight days.

“We have worked closely with West Lancashire Borough Council and Northern to minimise any disruption. I’d like to say a big thank you to passengers and crossing users in advance for their patience.”

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “This is essential engineering work that is part of a wider multi-million pound plan to modernise the railway in the north of England.

“We are working together as one rail industry to deliver ongoing improvements for our customers and keep any disruption to a minimum during the works

For the latest travel information visit nationalrail.co.uk.