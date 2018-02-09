Wigan residents still waiting for developments in barrier dispute

Residents campaigning for and against the raising of a barrier which would change traffic flow through a Wigan community are still waiting for news.

Almost 18 months have now elapsed since households in Kitt Green were asked for their views on the possible allowing of vehicles to access Walthew House Lane near to the Heinz factory entrance.

It has been proposed as a possible solution to heavy lorries and streams of commuters using Kitt Green Road and Marsh Green as a route both into Wigan and the Martland Park industrial estate.

It is not a main road, is virtually all residential and has a 20mph speed limit and traffic calming measures on it.

Residents have complained for years about the amount and size of vehicles roaring past their houses.

The barrier - which can be raised for particular occasions - has been in place for years to prevent folk from using it as a rat run. And some locals would prefer it remained that way.

Most residents living in homes at the top of Walthew House Lane and its adjoining streets say it will turn what in effect is a relatively quiet cul-de-sac into a busy road, while campaigners on Spring Road have also suggested that making it easier to get onto Martland Park by being able to enter it from the top end will lead to a big increase in traffic, particularly in HGVs which are already rumbling past from 5am onwards. But the decision on what happens next remains up in the air.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services, said: “We’re still working with residents to find a solution to this to help ease traffic flow in the area. We’re still developing our options but remain committed to resolving the issues.”

The local authority said that until further details had been collated a timescale for a verdict was not clear.

Kitt Green is also still the focus of proposals on the draft Greater Manchester Spatial Framework which earmarked Pemberton’s one remaining piece of green belt - known locally as The Bell - for both homes and commercial premises which, if approved, would themselves create more traffic.

However, Greater Manchester Combined Authority has been asked to look again at avoiding green belt as part of a spatial plan re-draft.