Wigan road closures: four for drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Wigan will have four road closures to watch out for this week
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M58, from 9pm February 10 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J21A to J26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
- M6, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
- A580, from 9.30pm February 22 to 5am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, J23 - carriageway closure for litter clearance.
- M6, from 8.30pm February 24 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct 25 exit slip road lane closure due to off network works.
