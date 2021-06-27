Wigan road shut overnight after serious crash
A busy Wigan road was closed overnight after a serious crash.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 8:24 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 8:28 am
Emergency services were called to Orrell Road in Orrell at around 1am to help those involved in the incident.
Orrell Road was closed for some time at the junction with Bankes Avenue.
More to come.
