Wigan's £15.7m bus station - watch our video inside the impressive new terminus

Wigan’s £15.7m new bus station opened at the weekend after a successful live trial to test all aspects of the impressive new terminus.



Around 50 members of staff from Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and Wigan Council, who have delivered the new bus station, volunteered to act as passengers for the dry run.

The new Wigan bus station

They worked through various scenarios, testing all features of the new facility including seating, passenger information, the ticket and information office, signage and bus stands. Local bus operators provided vehicles and drivers for the trial and staff were tasked with finding and boarding bus services.

They also checked out the men’s and women’s toilets, standard accessible National Key Scheme toilets, a baby changing room and an enhanced Changing Places toilet in the concourse.

Watch our video for a first look inside ...

