Wigan taxi boss faces new allegations

A controversial taxi boss is back in the spotlight after Wigan Council confirmed it was looking into allegations made against him.

Hossein Ghorbani, who formerly ran Crusader Cabs and is now a director of Uber Taxis North West, is facing an investigation by the town hall.

The Wigan Observer understands that the allegations involve Mr Ghorbani’s acting threateningly and aggressively towards black cab drivers in the town centre.

However, Mr Ghorbani, of Hamilton Road in Ashton, has emphatically denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he is the victim of a witch hunt.

Despite that the local authority has confirmed that it has received complaints about Mr Ghorbani and is looking into them.

Julie Middlehurst, group manager for regulatory services at Wigan Council, said: “As with all complaints we receive, they are currently being investigated.”

The Wigan Observer has been led to believe the incidents involve tempers flaring due to disagreements over vehicles on the taxi rank on Wallgate.

Another point of disagreement appears to be customers from a fast food takeaway close to the train station and taxi businesses getting private hire vehicles.

However, Mr Ghorbani has responded strongly to defend himself against the accusations.

He said: “They are always coming with these things. They do anything to us, every time something happens these people are making a complaint.

“We have opened a food place next to the station and that’s what this is all about.

“They are just trying to attack me. That’s what all this is. I am not doing anything wrong.”

Mr Ghorbani was previously the subject of lengthy court proceedings after his old firm Crusader Cabs was served with enforcement and stop notices over running a taxi business from a Wallgate shop without permission.

He then left the company in 2017 after all his appeal attempts failed, with Monica Sak taking over Crusader Taxis and attempting to heal the firm’s relationship with the local authority.

The business successfully applied for planning permission to open a new booking office in a former takeaway on King Street late in 2017.