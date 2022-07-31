It is on a list of 32 train stations that will have the refill machines installed in the next few weeks, thanks to an initiative by Northern Rail.

As a result, a total of 45 per cent of Northern Rail’s passengers will be able to take advantage of the new water bottle refill facilities.

The new dispensers have been given the go-ahead following a successful trial at Bolton and Castleford stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A commuter using the new water dispensers set to be installed in Northern train stations

A further 19 machines are expected to be installed at other stations early next year.

The initiative will help reduce the amount of plastic waste.

People will be able to refill their reusable bottles on the go – or make the most of bottles which would ordinarily have been thrown away.

Each water dispenser has a hands-free sensor and will dispense free chilled water.

Rail passengers will be able to see how many times reusable bottles have been refilled thanks to a digital counter.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “We want to provide our customers with unlimited free water refills and help them to stay hydrated, cut down on plastic pollution and save money.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this is a benefit for them and the environment."