Police were called to a serious road traffic collision in North Moor Lane at around 8.25am on Monday (October 17).

The driver of the vehicle – a woman in her 40s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This incident has resulted in a woman losing her life and my thoughts are with her loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and what caused it. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 303 of October 17, 2022.