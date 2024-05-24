Woman rescued from car and taken to hospital after crash in Wigan borough
Emergency services were called to Slag Lane in Lowton on Friday morning after an incident involving a single car.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At just before 9am today, two fire engines from Hindley and Leigh fire stations, plus the technical response unit from Leigh fire station, were called to reports crash involving one car on Slag Lane, Lowton.
“Firefighters assisted in rescuing one female from the vehicle, before handing them to the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Crews made the area safe and were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”
An ambulance service spokesman confirmed a woman in her 30s had been taken to hospital after the crash.
The road was reported to have been closed, with no access to Plank Lane from Lowton, but it has since reopened.
