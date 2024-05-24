Woman rescued from car and taken to hospital after crash in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on a main road.

Emergency services were called to Slag Lane in Lowton on Friday morning after an incident involving a single car.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At just before 9am today, two fire engines from Hindley and Leigh fire stations, plus the technical response unit from Leigh fire station, were called to reports crash involving one car on Slag Lane, Lowton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Firefighters assisted in rescuing one female from the vehicle, before handing them to the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Crews made the area safe and were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

Slag Lane in LowtonSlag Lane in Lowton
Slag Lane in Lowton

An ambulance service spokesman confirmed a woman in her 30s had been taken to hospital after the crash.

The road was reported to have been closed, with no access to Plank Lane from Lowton, but it has since reopened.

Related topics:WiganEmergency servicesLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.