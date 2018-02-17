Tremors felt across Lancashire after 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Wales

People across Lancashire have reported feeling an earthquake that hit Wales on Saturday afternoon.

The quake, which measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, happened at 2:31pm around eight miles from Swansea in South Wales, with tremors felt as far south as Cornwall and as far north as Cumbria. There were also some isolated reports from people in Ireland.

People have taken to social media in their droves writing about feeling the quake, with some unsure as to what they had just experienced.

One Lancastrian, Emmy Bell, took to Twitter to say that her car was rocked in Asda car park in Deepdale.

Another Twitter user, @bloodyduck, said: "I think I felt that in Preston. Thought it was a train going past and joked about it being an earthquake."

"Swear I’ve just felt an earthquake in Blackpool," said Twitter user Emily Clarke.

The earthquake's epicenter was close to Swansea. Image via the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Speaking to the Post, Lancashire Police's on call Force Incident Manager said that they have received no calls as of yet regarding the tremor.

But more than 4,000 people from across the country reported the tremor with the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre in the first hour after the earthquake.

Students at Swansea University were even evacuated after the quake struck.

The British Geological Survey said on Twitter: "Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every two to three years."