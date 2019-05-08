Tributes grow at scene of teenager's fatal crash

Floral tributes and messages of condolence continue to be laid at the scene of a teenager's fatal crash.

Aiden Blackman, an 18-year-old from Leigh, was fatally injured in a collision on Friday evening at the junction of Warrington Road and Greenfold Way in Leigh.

Tributes laid at the scene of a crash which claimed the life of 18-year-old Aiden Blackman

The teenager was driving a Kia Sportage when it collided with a Peugeot 107. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days since the heartbreaking incident, a makeshift shrine of floral tributes and messages of condolence has steadily grown, close to the scene of the collision.

Keepsakes such as a hoodie and teddy bears, and balloons were also affixed to the railings, and candles also spelled out “Big Aiden UK RIP.”

Donations can be made to the fund-raiser set up in memory of Aiden by visiting gofundme.com/support-for-aidens-family

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Aiden Blackman

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation to come forward, particularly with any dashcam footage which shows the events leading up to or the immediate aftermath of the collision.

Anybody with information should contact the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.