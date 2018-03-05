Tributes paid after popular Wigan man's death

The family of a “popular” Wigan man who spent his life rescuing animals will continue his legacy after his untimely death.

Philip Glover, known affectionately by his friends as “Guber”, died unexpectedly on February 17 from a heart attack after fighting off a three-week cold virus.

The death of the 43-year-old, who was well known for his jovial nature and love of hedgehogs - has rocked the Orrell community where he grew up and lived his entire life.

Friends of “Guber” have described him as a “popular” and “very funny” man who loved to watch Latics and play poker and could often be found in The Stag pub.

“We had known each other for 30 years,” said one of his best friends Anthony Morris (Mozz). “He had a really big group of friends.

“He really was popular. He used to play poker, I think that was his favourite thing to do - and rescuing hedgehogs. He was an animal lover.”

“Guber” had just last year taken his 10th annual fishing trip with his friends Andrew Birch “Birchy” and “Mozz”.

As a delivery driver for Firwood Timber and Plywood in Upholland, he was reportedly “very happy” with his job and would have carried on “until retirement”.

His dad, Andrew Glover, said that although his son did not show any career ambitions - he was very competitive and was well-known for his love of practical jokes.

“He aimed to excel wherever his interests lay - darts, shooting and fishing,” he said. “He was passionate about Latics, cycling, Green Bay Packers and of course the Hedgehog Preservation Society.

“Philip was a Glover, and his great grandfather was a local farmer. It always seemed as if farming was in his genes - the love of the relaxed outdoor life with wild birds, hedgehogs and gardening.

“His great-uncle Tom was apparently given to practical jokes, particularly slipping unusual items into friends’ pockets, so maybe that trait was in Phil’s genes too.

“Many a mate has recounted late-night discoveries of lemon slices in wallets, or peas and pepper pots in pockets. Moving umbrellas around was a favourite activity.

“A famous escapade involved the nocturnal painting of a garage door in bright pink,which was bad enough, but discarding the paint pot in nearby undergrowth later produced a very pink dog.”

Ahead of his funeral, which took place at St Luke’s Church in Orrell on Friday, his family asked that any donations go to the Hedgehog Appreciation Society, a cause close to Philip’s heart.

Andrew added: “He enjoyed the company of his circle of friends, who, like his family, are comforted by all the good memories of his lifeand will grievously miss him.”

To make a donation call Banks of Orrell on 01695 622272.