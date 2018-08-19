Tributes paid after tragic death of Wigan man

Emotional tributes have been paid following the death of a Wigan man.



Wiganers took to social media in numbers to remember Lee Campbell, who was last seen in Poolstock at around 1pm on Thursday.

Sadly the search for the 32-year-old dad ended in tragedy, prompting an outpouring of grief.

Shockingly the messages revealed the double heartache Lee's family has suffered as his sister Phillipa died in a road traffic incident nine years ago.

In a post on Facebook from Lee's family Gill Butler wrote: "Our world has crumbled once again. Brother and sister now gone, two beautiful people both on the inside as well as the out.

"How as a family do we recover from this?....we don't. Yes, we will huddle together with our grief, surround them with all our love and support.

"Looking at the hundreds and hundreds of posts and such fantastic friends that our Lee had it makes me so sad to think that he was loved by so many, but at the end he was so alone."

Other messages conveyed the depth of sorrow and shock at Lee's death in Wigan.

Darren Greenall wrote on Facebook: "So sad what a shame absolutely lovely lad heart of gold it’s heartbreaking."

Neil Hilton said: "Can’t believe it, he was in my house just last Saturday. Spent over an hour in the rain talking with him. Absolutely gutted."

Jamie Baxendale said: "So sad to hear my heart goes out to his family r.i.p."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are expected to release an official statement later today (Sunday).