Tributes paid to girl, 12, killed in M61 collision

The family of a 12-year-old girl who was killed in an horrific road smash have paid an emotional tribute to her.



Sana Patel, from Blackburn, died when the Nissan Qashqai she was travelling in collided with a Vauxhall Corsa around 10.45pm on Saturday, July 6, around a mile from J8.

Tributes paid to 12-year-old girl who died in motorway collision

Today, her heartbroken family issued the following tribute to her: "Sana was a friendly and cheeky girl who was always smiling. She had a real zest for life and fun. She lit up the lives of so many around her and had so much to look forward to.



"We will miss her sorely and always remember her fondly. She has left us with so many good memories.



"We would like everyone to respect our privacy at this tragic time. We ask everyone to remember our family in their prayers."

The occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa fled the scene on foot. A 23-year-old woman from Mirfield in Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and was quizzed by detectives over the weekend.

A 28-year-old man from Dewsbury was also arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. Both have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Det Supt Andy Cribbin, of Lancashire Police: “This was a tragic incident in which 12-year-old Sana Patel lost her life and our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at his unimaginably difficult time."

He added that the force was "very much still trying to establish what happened and are asking anybody who saw the collision or either vehicle in the moments before it happened to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1817 of July 6.