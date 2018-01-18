Tributes paid to 'lovely and genuine' Wigan man

The family of a “lovely and genuine” Wigan man who was found dead in the Lake District have paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

David Gaskell, 48, who was born and raised in Ashton, was found dead earlier this week following a search by police and members of the public after he went missing.

Morecambe Police last week sent out an appeal after Mr Gaskell went missing from his home. Just five days later the force sent out an update to inform people of his death.

A statement released by the force said: “At around 2pm on Sunday police were contacted to report the body of a man had been found near Barrow in Cumbria.

“Sadly the body has now been identified as that of David Gaskell, 48, who went missing from his home in Heysham on January 12.

“A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death but at this time it is not being treated as suspicious. His family are aware and specially trained officers are offering support to them.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Gaskell’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Mr Gaskell, whose family still live in Bryn. People from across the North West have left messages reflecting on fond memories of Mr Gaskell.

His family have paid tribute to a popular member of the community, who enjoyed a wide range of hobbies throughout his life.

Mr Gaskell’s cousin, Michael Gaskell, said; “Dave was a very well-respected member of the family and community.

“He often kept himself busy through work, playing the guitar, photography and fishing.

“Dave was a friend to everyone he met and would always help someone in need and make time for them.

“He had a heart of gold and is going to be missed by so many people who are all left in a complete state of shock over this.”

Friends and colleagues of Mr Gaskell also took time to post tributes and messages of support for the family.

Martin Cookson wrote: “What terrible sad news. Dave worked for me as an engineer both at Crown Leisure and Stretton. RIP Dave. Great lad and superb engineer. Will be missed by a lot of people.”

Keith Jones added: “RIP Dave, a former colleague at Stretton Leisure for many years, a fantastic funny and genuine guy. My deepest sympathy goes out to his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.”

Many people reminisced about Mr Gaskell’s “lovely” and “kind” nature.

Collin Gibson said: “RIP Dave I know I only knew you a short time but you were one of the nicest guys I ever met. Thoughts to his family and friends at this sad time.”

While Christina Chincotta added: “Met you only a few times but you were a lovely man.”

A number of people posted fond memories of spending time with Mr Gaskell as a youngster in Bryn.