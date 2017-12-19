Tributes paid to 'lovely' couple killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely” married couple killed in a car crash.



Karen and Mark (known as Mike) Young, 37, from Bryn, died following a collision on Liverpool Road on Sunday, December 17.

Mark (known as Mike) and Karen Young

Their children, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year old girl, were rear passengers in the car and are currently receiving treatment in hospital. They remain in a serious condition. A third man, 29, who was a passenger in the car but is unrelated, is in a critical condition.

One friend of the family said: “Absolutely devastating for all who knew Karen and Mike they were lovely people. My heart goes out to their children and both their families, so sad.”

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to pay their respects to the couple and send messages of support to the children.

Emergency services were called to Liverpool Road shortly before 7.20pm following reports of a crash involving a silver VW Golf and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident occurred close to the Garswood Road junction, on the border of Ashton and Haydock.

The 27-year old male driver of the Corsa is also receiving treatment for minor injuries in hospital. Liverpool Road was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

Two Merseyside fire engines and the search and rescue team also attended the incident.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service on Sunday night, said: “Both vehicles are on all four wheels. Firefighters are using hydraulic rescue equipment to release casualties who are mechanically trapped in both vehicles.”

Residents in Haydock and Ashton have reported hearing emergency services racing to the scene near Wind in the Willow childcare centre.

One eye witness described seeing “seven police cars tearing along the East Lancs” to provide support to the casualties and block off the road.

One resident said: “I’m sat here feeling so helpless as the blue lights of the police cars light up the whole room through the window. The poor families and so close to Christmas too. Heartbreaking.”

Another eye witness, Robert Hart, said: “Never seen anything as awful as this in my life, look after yourselves when you’re driving.”

Officers attended the site on Monday morning to post appeals for eye-witnesses to come forward with any information.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this incident can call MSOC Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747. Alternatively call 101 quoting incident 887 17 December.