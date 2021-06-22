Tributes paid to victim of Wigan house fire tragedy

Officers were called around 5pm on Sunday 20 June 2021 to St James Grove, Wigan to a report of a fire at a property.

Emergency services attended but, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a woman in her 30s sadly died a short time later. She has been named locally as Cat Campbell.

Police at the scene of the fatal fire in St James Grove, Poolstock

A joint investigation between Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is on-going, but the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Tributes were paid on social media in the hours after the tragedy. One person commented: "R.I.P cat still in total shock that ur gone I will miss u n u will always remember the crazy times we had love u girl rest easy."

Another said: "So tragic, thoughts are with her immediate family and partner. Rest in peace."

A third posted: "So awful my thoughts are with her family and partner. Sleep peacefully Kat, x".

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At 4.20pm on Sunday, 20th June, three fire engines from Wigan, Hindley and Leigh were called to reports of a fire on St James Grove, in Wigan.

“The fire involved the kitchen of a semi-detached home. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two positive pressure ventilation units to extinguish the fire.

"Fire crews were in attendance for several hours.”