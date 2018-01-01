Tributes paid to young man found dead at bridge

Tributes have been paid to a man found dead at a bridge in Wigan on Saturday.

Police were called to the location near Battersby Street in Higher Ince at around 2.50pm on Saturday December 30.

Officers have confirmed that the man was 20-year-old Jamie Murray. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his next of kin have been informed.

Friends have taken to social media to pay their respect to Mr Murray and a social gathering has been arranged in his memory.

One friend wrote: "Put your hand on your heart...feel it beating that means purpose. You're here for one reason and one reason only, to live your beautiful life to the fullest.

"RIP Jamie lad, miss you already."

Another wrote: "RIP Jamie such a character gone way too soon."

Samaritans are available to help and listen at any time on 116 123.