Tributes pour in after 'wonderful' teacher's tragic death

Tributes have been paid to a wonderful and caring Wigan teacher who had only months to live when she fell from the stairs at her home.

Nadine Unsworth, deputy head teacher at Marus Bridge Primary School, was terminally ill with breast cancer at the time of her death - in October last year.

Nadine Unsworth

An inquiry found that the mum-of-three from Winstanley could have fallen due to mobility issues caused by effects of the disease and the treatment.

Rachel Galloway, assistant coroner at Bolton Coroner’s Court, led the inquest into Ms Unworth’s untimely death.

A statement read out on behalf of Ms Unworth’s partner, Carl Gibson, remembered the 52-year-old’s love for life.

He said: “She thoroughly enjoyed her job and was an excellent teacher and very well thought of.

“She was a very friendly, good-natured person who had lots of friends and a good social network.

“She loved to go walking. She was a very intelligent lady.”

The court heard how Ms Unsworth had worked at the school for more than 25 years before being diagnosed with breast cancer.

After developing secondary cancer two years ago, Ms Unsworth underwent chemotherapy but was later given only months to live.

Around three months prior to the fatal incident, which resulted in a massive bleed to her brain, Ms Unsworth had had another fall in her kitchen - injuring her eye.

Mr Gibson explained in his statement how the pair had enjoyed a takeaway on the night before his partner’s death on October 26.

His statement, read out during the inquiry, said: “After our meal she decided to retire to bed. She was able to walk unaided.

“She had a glass of wine in one hand and the iPad in the other.

“She didn’t get more than a couple of steps up before she fell backwards.”

He called an ambulance and she was taken to Salford Royal Hospital.

Ms Unsworth never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead the following morning.

Dr Paul Ferris, a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care at Salford Royal, said that she suffered from a subdural hematoma.

“It was a severe, traumatic brain injury,” he said.

“She was on a ventilator and there was a lot of bleeding around the brain.”

A subsequent police investigation found no suspicious circumstances and no third party involvement.

There was also nothing found that may have caused Ms Unsworth to slip or trip.

Mr Gibson told the coroner that his partner had been suffering from a lot of pain in her hip before her death, but that she was still “flying around” and able to go out.

Taking into account her previous fall, and the effects that chemotherapy can have on the body; Ms Galloway concluded that the fall was accidental but that it may have been contributed to by the underlying cancer diagnosis and the treatment she was receiving.

The coroner added: “She suffered a brain injury following a fall which led to her death, contributed to by the unsteadiness from the underlying diagnosis of terminal breast cancer.”

Marus Bridge Primary School released a statement following Ms Unsworth’s death in October, paying tribute to a well-loved member of staff.

It said: “Mrs Unsworth was a highly respected deputy headteacher, a warm and caring teacher and a valued friend and colleague.

“Many amongst you will have fond memories of knowing and working with her as parents.

“Amongst the children, she was a popular, trusted and respected figure in school.

“As a school family we all feel this loss intensely and would like to express our condolences to her children, family and many friends.”