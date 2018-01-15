Tributes pour in for young mum killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to a devoted mother of an 18-month-old boy who died after the car she was a passenger in hit a wall near a railway station.



Chloe Haydock, 26, was a passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta which struck the wall in Gathurst Road, close to Gathurst railway station, at around 2.20am on Saturday.

The scene of the accident in Gathurst

She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries, according to police, who also confirmed a man in his 30s, thought to be the driver, was seriously hurt.

His injuries are not said to be life-threatening though and police have been waiting to interview him about the incident.

Her family have spoken of the devastation Chloe’s sudden death has caused.

Paying tribute to her daughter, Lynn Haydock said: “I am totally devastated, such a big part of my life has gone.

“She was so loved by me and her brother, Craig.

“She was a devoted mother to Leo, who is just 18 months old.

“We just do not know what else to say.

“We just ask that we be left alone to grieve.”

Posting on the Wigan Today site, Kat Winstanley said: “Our beautiful cousin Chloe, I can’t believe that this has happened, we are all shocked n heartbroken, love you So much sweet dreams Chloe xxxx.”

Laura Tingle added: “Our Beautiful Cousin our hearts are broken into a million Pieces sweet dreams Chloe.”

And Teri Danielle said: “R.I.P To one of my bestest childhood friends. You was an amazing girl and would do anything for anyone i can’t believe this sad news I’m devastated. You had a lot of life to live for/God does take the best first.. R.I.P Angel you’ll be the brightest star in the sky tonight.”

Several floral tributes to Chloe have also been left at the scene, near to Deandane stables and kennels.

Sgt Jon McColl, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “My thoughts are with Chloe’s family, particularly her little boy.

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

“Our specialist officers are with Chloe’s family and will be supporting them through this extremely difficult time.

“We are now investigating the circumstances which led to the collision, so we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have seen the blue Ford Fiesta in the area before, to contact police.

“We would especially be grateful for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

“It is vital that we do all that we can to give Chloe’s family the answers they deserve.”

The road was closed for just under 12 hours to allow police investigators to conduct their enquiries and for council roads staff to spread sand on an affected stretch of the highway.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call police on 0161 856 4741, the non-emergency number 101 or the Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.