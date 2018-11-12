Triple arrest after brutal stabbing

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed repeatedly in a frenzied attack.



The 26-year-old sustained wounds to his knee, arm and torso after being attacked on The Winsters in Skelmersdale, at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday, November 11).

After the incident he made his way to the Premier Store on the same street, where they called for medical assistance. He was taken to Aintree Hospital to be treated.

DC Kelly Rosenthal from Skelmersdale Police said: “Knife crime is not welcome in Skelmersdale and we are determined to find who was responsible for this stabbing.

“Did you see anything? Do you have any CCTV of this incident? If you have any information you think could assist us, please get in touch.”

You can email 2946@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 01695 566165. If you fail to get an answer, please call 101, quoting incident reference 1009 of November 11th.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Two men aged 54 and 47, along with a 44 year old woman, each from Skelmersdale, have been arrested on suspicion of assault (grievous bodily harm) and remain in police custody at this time.