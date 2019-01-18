'Troubled' Wigan street to have houses bulldozed

The wrecking ball will be moving onto a Wigan street later this month aimed at obliterating a menace.

Contractors have been appointed by the borough council to raze 15 abandoned and derelict houses on Sandalwood Drive, Beech Hill, which have become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Because of the crime and state of the empty properties, demand for homes on this troubled cul-de-sac has been very low and so most of the 28 houses there are already empty.

Wigan Council had considered a refurbishment plan of the existing dwellings for re-letting, but after consultation with residents and local councillors, decided that it might not make a worthwhile difference to the street’s attraction so it was decided to pull some of the houses down and start again, this time aiming to create something more practical, safe and attractive, including a better lay-out.

Reddish Demolition has been commissioned to carry out the property clearance.

Cabinet member for housing, Coun Terry Halliwell, said: “We are committed to investing in our communities to improve the lives of all of our residents.

“Sandalwood Drive has suffered from anti-social behaviour and a lack of demand in housing with a high percentage of homes standing empty and being subject to vandalism.

“The future development of the site will not only address the current social problems the area suffers from but completely transform it into a desirable and attractive residential area.

“We believe this strategy will improve the wider area of Beech Hill ensuring a sustainable, safe community.

“We look forward to working with Reddish Demolition in the coming weeks.

“They were the perfect fit for this project as we share the same values and they understand the importance of delivering this project and changing the local outlook on the site.”

The demolition of the Sandalwood Drive houses will, the council says: “make way for a new regeneration scheme which will address housing demand and increase the range of housing that is available in Beech Hill.”

The local authority says it is currently looking at a number of options to ensure the most appropriate type of housing will be put back on the site.

The council will also undertake clearing works to the area of open land behind the estate in the coming weeks, in line with the wider plans for the site.

The majority of the properties are owned by Wigan Council with the rest in private ownership or occupied by private tenants.

Wigan Council has a £14m new build programme which aims to deliver high quality housing, which will help residents lead happier and longer lives. The local authority is developing proposals for delivery of further homes over the next three years.

For more information on housing stock in the borough, please visit www.wigan.gov.uk/housing.