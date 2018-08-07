Twins move into identical houses

“It certainly wasn’t our plan to live this close to each other!”

Twins Emma and Katie Edwards are proving that good neighbours can definitely be more than good friends.

For after growing up together, the 24-year-olds are now living on the same street on a new housing development in Lowton.

They have even bought identical houses which are directly opposite each other.

Katie and Emma, who grew up in Lowton, have always been close, but they had not intended to be such close neighbours as adults.

The sisters visited the Rothwells Farm development by Taylor Wimpey last year with their partners Richard and Jamie.

Each couple was delighted with what they saw and decided to put down a reservation on the three-bedroom Milldale properties in September.

Once all the work on their dream homes was complete, they were finally able to move into their new properties in the spring.

Emma and Katie, along with their partners, are now settling into their new homes and adjusting to their lives as neighbours.

Emma said: “We grew up in Lowton and both wanted to stay local, but it wasn’t our plan to live this close to each other!

“We were both keen on the development upon viewing but had no idea of the range of benefits new builds could offer. Thankfully the sales team guided us through the process; their expertise was second to none.”

The sisters’ houses had both been featured as “homes of the week” when they made their reservations, making them subject to sales incentives.

And they are not the only members of the family to like the new addresses.

Katie said: “The whole process was made so simple. The Taylor Wimpey team really kept us in the loop and it was a weight off our minds, not having to chase for updates. As first-time buyers it was essential that everything was explained clearly and that we could trust in the sales exec – it really made moving a stress-free process.

“We’re now all settled and delighted to be just across the road from each other. It makes things a lot easier for our parents too!”

While it may not be common for siblings to live so close to each other after flying the nest, it is certainly popular on television programmes and in films.

Soap operas such as Coronation Street and Eastenders regularly have relatives living nearby, sometimes setting up home just a short distance away from their parents.