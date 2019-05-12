Two boys trapped in freezer lorry on Wigan industrial estate

Emergency services came to the rescue of two teenagers who were trapped inside an articulated freezer lorry.



The 16-year-old boys were exploring when they got into the back of the empty container on Bradley Hall Trading Estate in Standish at around 6pm on Saturday.

Simon Connor, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: "Unfortunately the two-tonne door on the back came down and they were trapped inside. They couldn't open the door and I think the lock came on from the outside.

"They phoned the police to say they were trapped inside the wagon and their phone was running out of battery. They couldn't explain where they were so they gave us a rough idea and we went to the area. Police were in attendance when we got there and found them in the truck."

People working on the industrial estate told the crew that the electrics on the door would not work because it was not connected to a wagon and the wiring was loose.

Firefighters used a hooligan tool to open the door far enough to fit their hydraulic ram in and open the door.

It then had to be wedged open with blocks so the boys could get out safely.