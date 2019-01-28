Two cars collide in early-morning shunt

Motorists had a lucky escape after two cars were involved in an early-morning road incident.

Police were called to Red Rock Lane in Standish shortly before 7am on Monday.

They found a Honda CRV had collided with a lamppost and a second vehicle then collided with it.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

The road was blocked by the incident and messages were put on social media advising other drivers to stay away from the area.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe black ice may have been the cause of the shunt and Wigan Council sent a gritter to the scene.

Officers were still there at 9.20am.