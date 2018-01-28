Two cars collide on Wigan main road

Two cars collided on a major Wigan route in an incident which took police more than two hours to clear.

Fuel and debris ended up strewn across the carriageway after a silver Audi and a black Mazda CX5 collided on Wigan Lane opposite the Bowling Green pub.

A photo taken of the scene showed the extent of damage to the Audi and metal barriers were also destroyed by the impact.

Fortunately there were no injuries from the collision, which happened just after 7pm on Saturday close to the junction with Penson Street.

Police officers were at the scene until 9.20pm clearing up the debris and ensuring the vehicles were collected.

No arrests were made.