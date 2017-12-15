Two hospitalised after head-on shunt

Two men were taken to hospital, one with suspected spinal injuries, after two cars were involved in a head-on smash.

Emergency services were called to Bolton Road in Ashton close to Tesco Express at around 10.05pm on Thursday December 14.

Firefighters found a Hyundai and a Peugeot had collided close to the junction with Bryn Road South.

The passenger in the Peugeot, a 24-year-old male, was rescued from the car using a long board and firefighters had to remove the roof to get to him.

He was taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries as well as a possible fractured rib and lacerations to the head.

The driver, who was 22, escaped with cuts to the knee and head and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 51-year-old man, also went to hospital with a possible fractured wrist and rib.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended the scene and an investigation is under way.

Fire engines from Wigan and the rescue unit from Leigh attended and were there for about an hour.