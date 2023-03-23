The deaths at addresses just yards from each other in Shevington are not said to be suspicious nor are they thought to be related to each other.

Both grim discoveries were made after calls for welfare were made to the police on the afternoon of Wednesday March 22.

Randall Avenue, Shevington

Firstly a member of the public phoned about a man living in Randall Avenue who had not been seen for a while.

And after emergency services forced entry shortly after noon, they discovered his body.

Police and ambulance workers were back in Shevington shortly after 2.30pm when the alarm was raised for another man living in a bungalow on Martland Avenue, only 100 yards from the first house.

Again entry was forced and once more a body was found.

A general view of Martland Avenue, Shevington

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that its vehicles had been called to both addresses and that neither had involved taking anyone to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that officers had responded to calls for concern at homes in both Randall Avenue and Martland Avenue, Shevington on the afternoon of March 22 and that, sadly, in both cases, bodies of men had been found.

She added that there were no suspicious circumstances and at this stage there appeared to be no connections between the fatalities.