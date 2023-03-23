News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
51 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
6 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

Two men found dead in Wigan village homes just yards and hours apart

The bodies of two men were found in Wigan village homes near to each other less than three hours apart.

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:23 GMT

The deaths at addresses just yards from each other in Shevington are not said to be suspicious nor are they thought to be related to each other.

Both grim discoveries were made after calls for welfare were made to the police on the afternoon of Wednesday March 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Appeal for help to trace family of Wigan man who has died at 47
Randall Avenue, Shevington
Randall Avenue, Shevington
Randall Avenue, Shevington
Most Popular

Firstly a member of the public phoned about a man living in Randall Avenue who had not been seen for a while.

And after emergency services forced entry shortly after noon, they discovered his body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police and ambulance workers were back in Shevington shortly after 2.30pm when the alarm was raised for another man living in a bungalow on Martland Avenue, only 100 yards from the first house.

Again entry was forced and once more a body was found.

A general view of Martland Avenue, Shevington
A general view of Martland Avenue, Shevington
A general view of Martland Avenue, Shevington

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that its vehicles had been called to both addresses and that neither had involved taking anyone to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that officers had responded to calls for concern at homes in both Randall Avenue and Martland Avenue, Shevington on the afternoon of March 22 and that, sadly, in both cases, bodies of men had been found.

She added that there were no suspicious circumstances and at this stage there appeared to be no connections between the fatalities.

The deaths are expected to be reported to the coroner in Bolton.

WiganPoliceBolton