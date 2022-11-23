Emergency services went to Wigan Road, Bryn, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday after two vehicles collided outside the former Arnold Clark site.

Two casualties were seen by paramedics and firefighters, before being taken to hospital for further treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

The crash took place outside the old Arnold Clark building

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Just after 6.30pm, two fire engines from Leigh and Warrington (Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service) fire stations, along with a technical response unit from Leigh, were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Wigan Road.

“The crews arrived quickly at scene and worked to make the area safe. Firefighters worked with colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service to treat two people at the scene, before they were taken to hospital.

