Two people taken to hospital after rush-hour incident in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people were taken to hospital after a collision during rush hour.

Emergency services rushed to Church Street, Golborne, shortly after 8.30am on Friday following reports a pedestrian, possibly a child, had been hit by a car.

The air ambulance was dispatched and landed on a nearby field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed two people were taken to hospital – one by ambulance and another by helicopter.

Church Street was closed and there were delays for motorists in the area, but it has since reopened.

Related topics:WiganEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice