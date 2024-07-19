Two people taken to hospital after rush-hour incident in Wigan
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two people were taken to hospital after a collision during rush hour.
Emergency services rushed to Church Street, Golborne, shortly after 8.30am on Friday following reports a pedestrian, possibly a child, had been hit by a car.
The air ambulance was dispatched and landed on a nearby field.
A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed two people were taken to hospital – one by ambulance and another by helicopter.
Church Street was closed and there were delays for motorists in the area, but it has since reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.