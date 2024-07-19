Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision during rush hour.

Emergency services rushed to Church Street, Golborne, shortly after 8.30am on Friday following reports a pedestrian, possibly a child, had been hit by a car.

The air ambulance was dispatched and landed on a nearby field.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed two people were taken to hospital – one by ambulance and another by helicopter.

Church Street was closed and there were delays for motorists in the area, but it has since reopened.