Two schemes for housing underway in Wigan borough

Work has started to build more new homes for older residents and residents with dementia in Wigan borough.

Two new developments, in Leigh and Bryn, will offer 32 affordable homes, specially designed to help residents stay independent in their own home for longer.

The investments are mainly funded through the council’s capital programme, with grant funding through Homes England, part of the local authority’s approach to create specialised housing for residents to meet their needs.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of the council, said: “We know having the right home has a direct impact on someone’s health and wellbeing and their quality of life.

“Ultimately, having the right home which meets your needs means you can live a longer, happier and healthier life.

“Through The Deal we are committed to building a high standard of accommodation that is well-designed, attractive, and affordable for residents.

“We want to keep people independent in their own homes, but also connect them into a local community which is why these schemes are brilliant and they can help to tackle social isolation.”

The scheme at Etherstone Street, in Leigh, will be home to 12 apartments for residents living with dementia and is expected to be completed in April 2020.

The Bryn development, on the former Walkden House site on Priory Road, will be 20 apartments for older people and will be complete in July 2020.

It will be similar to a previous council scheme at Little Lane which opened last year, with a communal lounge and hosts regular activities for residents.

The homes are being built by Seddon and will be let on affordable rents.

Duncan Williams, regional director at Seddon, said: “Our priority is to build the highest quality homes with exceptional facilities, allowing residents to maintain their independence for as long as possible.

“These developments will be assets to the communities of Leigh and Bryn, and most importantly will be affordable to those who need them most. We look forward to handing the projects over in 2020 and seeing the positive impact made on local lives”.

Susan Mackie, Specialist in the Home Ownership and Supply team, at Homes England, said: “We are really pleased to be playing an integral role in funding the building of affordable and bespoke specialist homes in Wigan.

“This joint venture with the council has enabled us to recognise the ambitions of the council in providing good quality specialist housing, and maximise our joint funding, resources and capabilities in delivering more homes faster.”