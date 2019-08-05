Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Wigan following police pursuit

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on a busy Wigan road following a police pursuit.

At around 8.30pm last night (Sunday) emergency services including paramedics and firefighters were called to reports of a crash between four cars on Wigan Road in Hindley.

On arrival crews found that there had been a head-on collision between two cars, one at which was driving at high speed in an attempt to evade police.

One man was trapped inside his vehicle due to extensive damage to the car.

Firefighters were called in to remove the door so that paramedics could assess his injuries.

"The damage to the vehicle was substantial," said a Hindley firefighter. "It was a high speed collision.

"Only one person needed our assistance, everyone else was able to get out of the vehicles themselves.

"Luckily no one was walking past on the pavement at the time because it did go onto the pavement."

Two people were taken to hospital from the scene but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The incident occurred just outside Formby's pub, which was "busy" at the time of the smash.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours.