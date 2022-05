Police officers responded to reports of intruders at Standish Community High on Kenyon Road, Standish at around 1.50pm on Friday May 13.

The pair were detained and are durrently being questioned on suspicion of causing a nuisance on educational premises.

Standish Community High School

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “No-one was injured and the incident brought to a swift conclusion by GMP officers.”