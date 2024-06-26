Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women were taken to hospital – one with serious injuries – after being in a collision with a car on a busy Wigan road.

Emergency services rushed to Wigan Lane, Swinley, at around 6.30pm on Sunday to help the two casualties.

Multiple ambulances and police cars were seen near The Millstone pub, with at least one side of the carriageway closed to traffic.

