Two women taken to hospital after being hit by car on busy Wigan road
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two women were taken to hospital – one with serious injuries – after being in a collision with a car on a busy Wigan road.
Emergency services rushed to Wigan Lane, Swinley, at around 6.30pm on Sunday to help the two casualties.
Multiple ambulances and police cars were seen near The Millstone pub, with at least one side of the carriageway closed to traffic.
A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed two women were taken to hospital, one with suspected serious injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.