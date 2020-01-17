Two-year-old boy in critical condition after collision with van

A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a van.

Police were called to reports of a collision on Guest Street in Leigh at around 4.50pm yesterday.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended and found a white Peugeot Boxer had collided with a pedestrian.

"A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in what is described as a critical but stable condition.

"The driver of the Peugeot remained at the scene. No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 6176, quoting incident 2226 of January 16, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.