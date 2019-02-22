Tyson Fury joins Wigan singer in impromptu duet

A Wigan singer had a night to remember when he shared a stage, and a microphone, with superstar boxer Tyson Fury.



Lee Michaels, from Ashton, performed an impromptu duet with the former heavyweight world champion during a sportsmans’ dinner event last weekend.

Lee Michaels with Tyson Fury after they sang together

The 43-year-old Robbie Williams tribute act, had just been introduced to the stage at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium by comedian Charlie Hale, when Tyson joined in with - and ultimately took over - his rendition of American Pie by Don McLean.

And it didn’t take long for the rest of the audience to get to their feet and join in.

“It was really good, he’s a really nice guy!” Lee said of Tyson.

“I didn’t expect it to be honest, because he said he had a throat infection, plus not every sportsman likes to sing. But he does like a sing-song!”

Tyson had the whole crowd on their feet during his impromptu singalong

He added: “He normally just sings American Pie without the music, and gets the crowd up with him.

“But I had started singing on stage, and he let me sing for a bit then jumped up and started singing with me.

“The crowd went mental. We had a really good response,” Lee revealed.

“I didn’t get chance to talk with him afterwards but he shook my hand and I got a picture with him, which he signed.”

The clip was filmed by Chris Hodgkinson, whose company HC Promotions organised the event.

Wigan-born boss Chris said: “It was an unbelievable night.

“The feedback has been huge, it was absolutely mental.”

HC Promotions has been responsible for bringing a range of former sportsmen to the town, including Lee Sharpe and ex-Latics star Jimmy Bullard, and will welcome another former world champion boxer Joe Calzaghe to Aspull in April.

Lee has been a professional entertainer for 12 years and has been hailed as “the ultimate Robbie experience.”

He has performed in all types of venues around the UK and worldwide, from corporate events to cruises and humble pub gigs.

He has also had considerable success in Scandinavia, with a number of well received corporate shows in Norway along with a major festival and cruising shows in Finland Sweden and the Baltic Seas.

To find out more about Lee’s act, visit ultimaterobbie.com