A German bar could be on its way to a Wigan town centre

A new German beer bar could be on its way to a town centre at the site of a former Pound Bakery.

Pictures show a licence application stuck to the window of the old shop in Gerard Street in Ashton.

The notice said the venue will be called Kolsch Bar, and the new premises licence application has been made by Peter Donaldson.

The former Pound Bakery could become a new bar

As the name suggests, Kolsch would sell German beers, with their style of beer originating in Cologne, Germany.

The application seeks for permission to open the bar between 11am and 11.15pm Monday to Sunday, supply alcohol Monday to Sunday from 11am to 10.45pm and hold regulated entertainment.

It reads: “The application may be inspected at the Licensing Section, Wigan Life Centre, College Avenue, Wigan, WN1 1NJ, between the hours of 9am and 5pm. Monday to Friday inclusive.

“Brief details can be obtained from the council’s website www.wigan.gov.uk.

The notice at the shop in Gerard Street, Ashton

“Any person or responsible authority may make representations about the application no later than 22/06/21. All representations must be made in writing by the above date.

“Representations should be sent to the Licensing Section, PO Box 100, Wigan, WN1 3DS or can be emailed to [email protected]”

A picture of the notice was posted on Facebook, with residents giving a positive reaction overall to the development.

Richard Eadie said: Good, the more small independent bars the better for the area.

“It will attract the race goers instead of them going to Newton, Wigan, Liverpool or Manchester. Get them into Ashton spending their money, it can only be good for the area in my opinion.”

Cecilia Croasdell said: “German beer bar sounds great. All for small independent businesses coming to Ashton.”

Lisa Jones said: “Excellent. More independent shops, bars, restaurants, coffee shops etc is just what Ashton needs.

“Get people coming to Ashton to spend their money, I’d love to see a town centre similar to Standish or Newton.

“Hospitality is the way forward, online shopping has taken money from the high street.”

But not everyone welcomed the plans.

Jo Moors said: “I think it should be something more community related. A hub or a donation centre. Even if it’s only partial open hours, it’s a central location that could be great for the community.

“Even a little cafe run by volunteers with proceeds going back to the community.”

Angie Thornley added: “Not another bar, Ashton needs shops.”