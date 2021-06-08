Adults in Wigan borough could soon benefit from new training centre

Adults in the borough could benefit from a new training centre, if plans are approved.

Applicant Lee Povah, director at Elysium Training and Consultancy, wants to change the use of a vacant building in 31a Astley Street in Tyldesley, into a cafe and adult learning centre.

Leigh-based Elysium describe themselves as a specialist provider of alternative education and help young people and adults with social, emotional and mental health challenges.

The building which is the subject of the application

The plans state the “commercial property” will be fitted out to form an open plan office and teaching space at the first floor and cafe to the ground floor.

The application said Elysium is a training provider delivering adult education as a subcontractor of Wigan Council, as part of the GMCA (Greater Manchester Combined Authority) devolved adult education budget.

Planning documents submitted to the council read: “The client has applied for Elysium to be a centre for the 2021 census, which will be digital learning.

“The cafe will run Monday to Friday, with reduced hours on weekend.

“The training centre will be office hours, potentially extending to evenings as required.

“Although there is no parking facility attached to the property, the building is 200 yards from the park and ride car park on Upper George Street, and 300 yards for Tyldesley town centre and its several car parks.

“The property also benefits from location on the guided bus route, with access to Leigh, Atherton, and Manchester on a regular basis.”

The documents said the cafe will serve light refreshments, hot and cold drinks and cold prepacked food. There would be no inside seating area and the cafe will be hatch operated for takeaway only.

They added: “The building is currently vacant. The current use of the building is commercial.

“The ground floor comprises of an office, kitchen and WC, with stair access to first floor where there are two offices.

“The guided busway is well used by the public and a small facility offering light refreshments such as hot and cold drinks, sweets etc would be welcomed.”