'Dangerous' fencing repaired at Wigan allotment

Coun Ron Conway (back middle) with Coun Laura Flynn (front) and members of New Springs Allotment Society

Fencing once declared “dangerous and a major health and safety issue” at a Wigan allotment has been repaired.

New Springs Allotment Society sent an SOS to its community leaders after the barrier that borders the public footpath along side the plots became a danger and needed immediate repair.

But when growers’ chief Ken Roper contacted Labour ward community officer Laura Flynn, who is a regular visitor to the allotments, he found kindred green fingers ready to sprout into action.

It proved to be a case of really not sitting on the fence when trouble strikes, and hammers, nails and timber were at the ready to get the job done.

The fence has now been repaired, much to the delight of everyone involved.

Mr Roper said: “It became a major issue of heath and safety so I mentioned it to Laura Flynn who is a regular visitor to our allotments.

“She liaised with ward councillors Chris Ready and Ron Conway and, hey presto, the fencing has been repaired.”

Coun Flynn said that she was eager to support such a flourishing project.

She said: “ Ken and the team do a great job.

“My daughters love going and learning about growing this is something I want to promote in the future with our young people.

“There’s no better feeling then seeing what you’ve grown.”

An historic allotment society, New Springs has 70 plots and members of all ages and backgrounds.

The society aims to promote health and well being through allotment gardening and growing fruit and vegetables.

It has a well-stocked allotment shop every Sunday morning and welcomes everyone interested in applying to join their group of gardeners.

With social events and competitions each year, it’s a great way to make new friends, get some exercise and learn to grow your own food and eat healthily.

lFor more information and to get involved, contact [email protected] or call 07941 827871.