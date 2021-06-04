Support your favourite Wigan chippy this National Fish and Chip Day!

Ruth Ratcliffe from The New Chippery in Wigan town centre

The celebration of the nation’s favourite dish will bring together everyone involved in creating this iconic British dish; from fish & chip shops, pub chains, restaurants, retailers, to the fishermen and farmers who provide the sustainable and natural ingredients needed to create this family favourite.

Despite 2020 being a year like no other, the amazing industry adapted to the challenges of the pandemic, and many Wigan chip shops even experienced a boom in trade.

The Trawlerman, forever one of Wigan’s most popular chip shops, closed for five weeks during the pandemic last year. When they reopened, they saw queues snaking down Woodhouse Drive. Co-owner Steve Westhead said the chippy managed to do a week’s worth of trade in just three days!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky Booth and Stephen Westhead at The Trawlerman fish and chip shop, Woodhouse Drive, Wigan

For Barry Howard and his team at The Fish at Goose Green, this year’s Fish and Chip Day takes on extra significance. Earlier this year, the Clapgate Lane chippy earned a place on Fry Magazine’s 50 Best Takeaways of 2021, after going through a rigorous inspection process.

The not-for-profit event is championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors Association (NEODA) who represent all the major refiners, key packers and distributors of edible oils as well as suppliers of non-oil products (such as batter mix, sausages, packaging, range manufacturers and potato preservatives) in the UK.

The Fishermen’s Mission charity is a beneficiary of many fund-raising events run on National Fish and Chip Day.

A spokesperson said: “National Fish and Chip day is a fantastic event which brings together the very best of the industry. Fishing continues to be the most dangerous peacetime occupation with a one in 14 chance of being killed at work.

from left, Kyri Filactou, Anna Filactou and Soloman Filactou at Jordan's Fish and Chips, Shevington

“The funds generated through National Fish & Chip day allow the Fishermen’s Mission to continue to provide welfare and emergency services to our fishermen and their families.

“So on behalf of the Fishermen’s Mission team, and on behalf of all our beneficiaries, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your incredible support during this event.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.