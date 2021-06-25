Thirty jobs could be created from plans to transform former Jim Stones bus depot

Thirty jobs could be created from plans to turn a former bus depot into a manufacturing base for double glazed windows.

WJ Structures Ltd want to transform the old Jim Stone bus depot on Derby Street in Leigh into a manufacturing and assembly hub for UPVC windows.

Offices and upgrades to the site are also proposed in the planning application submitted to Wigan Council.

Jim and Joan Stones at the depot

Last year proved to be an end of an era for Jim Stones Coaches, who operated local bus services in the Leigh areas for more than 33 years.

Founders of the business Jim and Joan Stones announced they were retiring and put the firm up for sale, ending operations in April 2020. The business was taken over by rival operators.

Documents supporting the application read: “The proposed change of use unit is within a previous area of industrial and commercial development located just outside the town centre. There is ample existing parking spaces to serve all offices, with existing service yards for turning vehicles.

“The application also seeks approval for single storage container units for storage of materials associated.”

The number of car parking spaces on the site will remain at 20, while the documents said 30 employees are proposed. “There will be creation of future jobs through increased production capacity and little impact on transport due to its location within the town centre and existing use of the unit,” the document reads.