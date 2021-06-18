Wigan alcohol delivery firm expanding

The Granary, off Wallgate

An alcohol home delivery firm has revealed ambitious plans to expand.

Wigan-based Speedy Beers Ltd was formed in November during the Covid-19 pandemic and it is a delivery service for alcohol including fresh cocktails, beer, wines and spirits.

In its current premises at The Granary, Wallgate, it is home delivery only.

A new application to the council seeks to move to a bigger premises at 155 City Road, Wigan, where demand can be met and customers can have the option to collect during set times.

Professional DJ Luke Pemberton created the business in answer to the cries of colleagues within the hospitality industry who have lost livelihoods during the crisis.

Planning documents on behalf of Mr Pemberton read: “The proposal is to change the premises from its current state of use (cafe) to a takeaway home delivery service whereby alcoholic beverages will be prepared for consumption and delivered to residential addresses or collected in person by the buyer.

“Collection will be limited to 11pm latest on any given day.”

Since investing his life savings , Mr Pemberton and those who work as part of the business have made it their main objective to give back to charitable causes and the community as way of gratitude for the custom saving livelihoods.

Speedy Beers has donated in excess of £12,000 to local charities and charitable causes since December, most notably perhaps is their continuing work with ‘The Brick Project’ to feed the homeless of Wigan and Leigh.

The application said: “Speedy Beers Ltd believe that operating from City Road will have either no or negligible negative impact on the surrounding area or its residents.

“Since explaining to the residents surrounding the premises what the business will be they have embraced and accepted it.

“They have seen the premises has had new life breathed into it and been restored to a high standard so that it is no longer an eyesore or in disrepair lowering the aesthetics of the local area.

“Further to pleasing the residents with restoring the premises they are now happy that new safety measures have been put into place including – HD CCTV internally and externally which can be accessed by local authorities should there be any disputes of anti social behaviour in the area, intruder alarm fitted to deter burglaries thus increasing the security and lowering crime rates.”

The documents said there will be no customer interaction at the premises after 11pm latest on any given night, which will stay in line with other alcohol businesses operating within the area.

They added: “This will keep the good faith of the residents knowing there will be no crowds, noise or even light pollution after that time.

“Having Speedy Beers Ltd operate from the City Road premises will enable a more personal touch so that the people of Wigan can come to see those who are giving back to the community.”

For more information and to make an order, visit the Wigan Eats website at https://www.wiganeats.co.uk/ or call 01942 554578.