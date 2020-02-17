Wigan dad demands answers after mysterious illness ‘ruins’ Dominican Republic holiday

Jamie Ralph

Jamie Ralph, 38, from Wigan, has revealed how he was forced to spend a full day in his hotel room after he developed stomach cramps, diarrhoea and other problems.

He first experienced the symptoms halfway through his all-inclusive two-week stay at the four-star Grand Sirensis Punta Cana Resort Casino and Aquagames resort.

The issues during the break booked with TUI proved so severe that he sought medical advice on his return home to Wigan. Mr Ralph is still suffering with some symptoms several months on.

Mr Ralph's holiday with his wife and two children, at the Grand Sirensis Punta Cana Resort Casino & Aquagames, began on November 7 last year, with his symptoms coming to light on November 14.

He said: “I initially had diarrhoea and stomach cramps, with the problems happening every few hours. It really had a massive impact on me and, while I took medication which my wife had brought on holiday, it had very little effect.

“It all got so bad that I had to spend a full day just in our room, as I couldn’t move due to feeling unwell and being sick. This was the last thing I expected on what was meant to be a relaxing holiday.”

Mr Ralph's symptoms persisted beyond his return to the UK and, while he has seen his GP, he is still struggling with bloating, cramps and other gastric symptoms.

He added: “We saw issues like pancakes and meat being undercooked, while the water was actually turned off at the resort for the majority of our stay. We had also overheard other people talking about illness problems, but I never thought for a second that I was actually at risk of falling ill like I did.

“It is just hugely frustrating to spend money on what is meant to be a luxury break and have it completely ruined by illness. I’m devastated and feel I just deserve an explanation as to what went wrong. I wouldn’t want other families facing similar issues in the future.”

Mr Ralph has called on specialist lawyers to investigate the problems.

Mr Ralph, a case handler, has instructed Irwin Mitchell’s specialist International Personal Injury team to investigate and help him gain answers regarding the problems he faced. He told his legal team that other guests fell ill during his stay at the resort.

The legal experts have vast expertise in providing advice and support to holidaymakers affected by illness problems in resorts and on cruise ships across the globe.

Nadhia Akthar, the specialist lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who is representing Mr Ralph, said: “Jamie has provided some very worrying details regarding his stay at this holiday resort and we have started our own investigations into his experiences.

“A case of this nature highlights just how serious holiday illnesses can be, with the symptoms he suffered not only disrupting his precious time away but also going on to have an impact on his life back at home.