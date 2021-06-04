Wigan taxi firm in bid to grow business

A Wigan taxi firm has revealed plans to move into a town centre as part of an expansion.

Conrad Executive Travel and Private Hire, based in Bickershaw Lane, want to move to a vacant shop at 78 Bradshawgate, Leigh.

The business, who specialise in airport transfers, said this is so it can grow and employ local people.

The vacant shop where there are plans for the private hire business

Conrad Hulme, director of the company, who submitted a planning application to Wigan Council, said: The premises that we wish to rent at 78 Bradshawgate is currently a vacant shop and we are keen to move our business out of our home and into the town centre not only to grow our business but also to ensure that our town centre thrives and so we can employ local people.

“Our pre-planning application highlighted that there may be a concern about the site being on a one-way restricted area of Leigh but we really wanted to tell you more about our business so any concerns were allayed.

“We are not a typical taxi firm in that we will not have a large number of clients dropping into the office for a taxi.

“We do not cater for late night taxi work ie. those out in Leigh town centre at weekends etc.

“In fact, we chose this site as it is situated away from the main town centre and the pubs/clubs.”

Conrad’s primary business, around 60 per cent, is airport transfers picking up passengers to take them to and from the airport.

About 10 per cent of the business is school contracts via the council and social services.

A further 10 per cent is from account work with local businesses such as picking up overseas visitors and taking them to hotels/business meetings.

Then another 10 per cent of the business comes from pre-booked clients going to restaurants and theatres and picking them up directly from their homes and taking them to their chosen venue.

Mr Hulme added: “We envisage that no more than 10 per cent of new clients will be daytime/town centre shoppers who come directly into the office during the day.We are more than confident that the car parking to the back of the office which has space for around 20 vehicles, shared equitably between four shops, is adequate enough space for a taxi to pick up a client who can access the car park via our reception area and exit via the rear entrance directly onto the car park area.”