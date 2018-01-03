Unemployment on the rise in the borough

Hundreds of youngsters in the borough are out of work or education and the future of many more is unclear, reveals a Government study.

Recent figures released by the Department for Education have shown that the percentage of 16 and 17 year olds in the borough not in education or employment (Neet), or whose status is unknown, increased by almost three per cent between 2015 and 2016.

Last year 8.4 per cent of youngsters were either Neet or of an unknown status, which is well above the UK average of six per cent.

The study revealed that at least 600 youngsters registered as unemployed in 2016.

This figure is up almost 100 from the previous 12 months.

The average percentage of Neets across the UK had decreased half a percent since 2015, however the figures for the Wigan borough show a 2.9 per cent surge since the year before.

A council spokesman said: “One of our priorities is to make sure there are opportunities for young people to access education, training and employment opportunities and we have a number of services to help those in need.

“Wigan Careers Service provides early help and support to young people up to the age of 19, and is able to provide information, advice and support to NEETS. Our aim is to inspire young people, raise their aspirations, and equip them with the skills and knowledge to secure sustainable employment or training.

“We promote a range of opportunities available to school leavers in the borough, including traineeships and apprenticeships. Apprenticeships add real value to the local economy and mean individuals gain valuable work experience and qualifications while contributing to the economy. Traineeships provide essential work preparation training and work experience needed to get an apprenticeship or another job.

“The council also works closely with a range of local providers as part of our Wigan Works programme to ensure that there is good quality provision available locally that equip young people to compete for jobs in our growth sectors.”

Town hall officials have said that their recent recorded figures show 2.5 per cent of Neets are recorded in the borough, but they have not provided the most up to date data regarding those whose status is unknown.

In 2014, the overall unemployment and unknown status figures dropped to six per cent, which was the lowest level since 2005.

Over the past few years the council has been praised for its various initiatives to inspire young people to get into work or training, including its continued funding for apprenticeships despite cuts.

However, a poll taken earlier this year showed that 60 per cent of youngsters across Greater Manchester do not view apprenticeships as the “best stating point” for their career, with many favouring university despite increasing costs.